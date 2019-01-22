Missing Chili's waitress and mom of 7-year-old found dead

The body of a missing Chili's waitress from Ennis, Texas, has been found.

ENNIS, Texas --
The body of a North Texas mother and Chili's waitress who has been missing for more than two weeks has been found.

Emily Wade, 38, was last seen on Jan. 5.

Emily's family says she was heading to a co-worker's house to eat pizza and watch a movie. But a witness told police he saw her drive away around 8:30 p.m. She never made it home.

Ennis police say a volunteer search party found her body along a creek bed on Monday.

"It was so thick, we couldn't get in to where she was found. It was just really, really thick," said volunteer searcher Toney Wade.

Emily's car still hasn't been found.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death and get a positive ID.

Emily has a 7-year-old daughter.

ORIGINAL STORY: Chili's waitress goes missing after movie with co-worker
