Missing Deerfield man with mental, physical disabilities located

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man from north suburban Deerfield who had been missing since Sunday has been located.

Ted Ordonez was last known to be in Chicago on Sunday and was on his way to meet friends on the city's North Side, police said. Texts exchanged with Ordonez indicated that he got lost within the vicinity of the intended meeting place.

Deerfield police said he was located in a hospital in Chicago around 11 a.m. Wednesday. No further details will be released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
deerfieldchicagonear north sidemissing manmissing person
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago St. Patrick's Day parades, river dyeing postponed amid COVID-19 concerns
Coronavirus in Chicago: Here's what to know
Chicago-area school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Pritzker provides update on COVID-19 in Illinois
WATCH: Doctor answers your COVID-19 questions
8 Lombard schools closed Wednesday amid coronavirus concerns
US coronavirus cases top 1,000 as official warns of worse
Show More
Golden State Warriors to play at least one home game without fans
Willis Tower's name could be changing again
2 found dead at Lakeview bathhouse days apart: police
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years for rape, sexual assault
Bernie Sanders says he's moving ahead with his campaign
More TOP STORIES News