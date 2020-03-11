Missing Deerfield man with mental, physical disabilities last seen in Chicago on Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police in north suburban Deerfield are asking for help finding a missing man who may be in Chicago.

Ted Ordonez was last known to be in Chicago on Sunday and was on his way to meet friends on the city's North Side, police said. Texts exchanged with Ordonez indicated that he got lost within the vicinity of the intended meeting place.

Ordonez is a 45-year-old Hispanic male who is 5-feet 4-inches tall and 195 pounds with a tribal tattoo on his right arm, according to police. He has salt and pepper hair with a beard and was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, glasses, black hoodie, jeans, gray tennis shoes and a gray T-shirt.

Police said he has mental and physical disabilities due to a brain injury and walks with a distinct limp.

Contact Deerfield police at 847-945-8636 if you have any information about Ordonez's whereabouts.
