Elderly woman, 84, with dementia missing from Markham since Sunday

MARKHAM, Ill. (WLS) -- An elderly woman with dementia is missing from Markham, police and family said.Olga A. Guitierrez turned 84 on Wednesday. Instead, family and friends launched a search for her. Illinois State Police said she was last seen in 3600-block of Arthur Terrace on Sunday, May 15 around 9 p.m."Were just praying somebody sees her and gets her home," said Elodia Gill, daughter. "I took her home Sunday evening and that was the last, I don't know anything else that occurred beyond."Guitierrez is described as 4 ft. 11 in., 160 lbs. with brown eyes and gray hair. She may be wearing Army fatigue shorts and blue Crocs.Family member says Guitierrez has trouble moving and has a right-side facial droop. They also said she suffers from dementia."You know, she's got some dementia, she's approachable. She very friendly but she doesn't go beyond her yards," Gill said.While Guitierrez went missing in a residential area, it also adjoins a forest preserve and Oak Park hospital. Family said there are many wooded areas that could be sites to check. And as more time passes, concerns grow."All night I couldn't think of anything but this lady," said one Markham police officer who joined the search. "I mean, we care about our citizens. She's raised a family she's a good citizen, because she's somewhere we know she's somewhere we just don't know where. And it's our job to find her. And we're going to do everything we possibly can.""If anybody sees or hears anything, report it even if you're not sure. Please, we're just trying to get her home safe," Gill said. "And Mom, if you are somehow watching this: I love you, I miss you and happy birthday."If you have any information about her whereabouts, contact the Markham Police Department at 708-331-4095.