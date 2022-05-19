Elderly woman, 84, with dementia missing from Markham found safe

MARKHAM, Ill. (WLS) -- An elderly woman with dementia from Markham has been found safe, authorities said ThursdayOlga A. Guitierrez had been reported missing and had last been seen in the 3600-block of Arthur Terrace on Sunday, May 15 around 9 p.m.She turned 84 on Wednesday.Family members said Guitierrez has trouble moving and has a right-side facial droop. They also said she suffers from dementia.Further details were not immediately available.