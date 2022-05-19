missing woman

Elderly woman, 84, with dementia missing from Markham found safe

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Elderly woman with dementia missing from Markham

MARKHAM, Ill. (WLS) -- An elderly woman with dementia from Markham has been found safe, authorities said Thursday

Olga A. Guitierrez had been reported missing and had last been seen in the 3600-block of Arthur Terrace on Sunday, May 15 around 9 p.m.


The video in this story is from a previous report

She turned 84 on Wednesday.


Family members said Guitierrez has trouble moving and has a right-side facial droop. They also said she suffers from dementia.

Further details were not immediately available.
