TAMPA, Florida --Relatives of Carla Stefaniak, a Florida woman who disappeared while on a week-long vacation in Costa Rica, told ABC News they planned to identify a body found near the Airbnb where she was staying.
Stefaniak traveled to Costa Rica to celebrate her 36th birthday. Her brother, Carlos Caicedo, told ABC News she left for Costa Rica on Thanksgiving Day, but had not been heard from since Nov. 27.
Stefaniak's sister-in-law, April Burton, traveled with her, but flew back one day early.
Her family said she checked into her flight home at some point, and that the owner of the Airbnb she was staying in told them she left with her bags the next morning at 5 a.m. But relatives said she had scheduled an Uber driver to pick her up at 8:30 a.m. to take her shopping. She didn't show up.
"Her flight wasn't until 1:30. She's only 20-30 minutes from the airport. So this story doesn't make sense," Burton said.
After Stefaniak went missing, Caicedo flew to Costa Rica to retrace her steps.
"It was weird that she didn't message anybody. It was her birthday. You know what I mean?" Caicedo said. "That's when it hit me. There's something wrong here."
Caicedo repeatedly looked at the final texts from his sister for clues. Last Tuesday, before her phone died, Stefaniak texted that she was too tired to go out.
"It's raining hard, power went off. Super sketchy," her text said.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, Stefaniak's family said they would head to the morgue to view the body, which was found in a wooded area on Monday.
The remains were discovered as investigators combed through the area where Stefaniak spent what was supposed to be her final night in Costa Rica, Judicial Investigator Director Walter Espinoza said at a press conference.
The body was "in a state of decomposition" and belong to a woman, but it has not yet been positively identified, Espinoza said. An autopsy will be performed.
Specialized teams also searched the Airbnb where Stefaniak was staying. Espinoza said they found "biological fluids consistent with blood" inside the apartment. The evidence is being reviewed.
Federico Jenkins, a lawyer for the complex where Stefaniak stayed, said in a statement that the owners are cooperating with authorities and the facility is temporarily closed.
Here is the full statement:
"Since 2013, Villa Le Mas has operated a small vacation rental facility located at San Antonio, Escazu, Costa Rica. We have received over a thousand guests with wonderful reviews about the property and our service.
We are deeply saddened and devastated by the tragic events that occurred last week. The owners are fully cooperating with the authorities in the investigation and we hope that once the facts are determined, the perpetrator is brought to justice.
Our deepest sympathies are with the family of the victim of this horrible crime.
While the investigation is ongoing, and since the focus of the owners is the comfort of our guests, the facility has been temporarily closed."
The investigation is ongoing.