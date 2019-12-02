Missing girl, 15, last seen in Ukrainian Village, police say

A 15-year-old girl reported missing was last seen in Ukrainian Village.

CHICAGO -- A 15-year-old girl reported missing was last seen in Ukrainian Village.

Marissa Sierra was last seen at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of West Chicago Avenue, Chicago police said.

She was wearing a black hooded jacket with "Jordan" written on the sleeve in red, a black long-sleeved shirt, dark colored pants, and black high-top shoes. She may have a navy blue backpack.

Sierra has depression and may be suicidal, police said. She is 4-foot-11, 100 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
