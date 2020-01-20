Missing girl, 17, last seen going to school in South Shore: police

CHICAGO -- Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl last seen going to school in South Shore.Tia "Tutti" Detrayon was last seen in January leaving from the 7800 block of South Clyde Avenue, Chicago police said.She was wearing a gold long sleeve blouse, a black quarter-length jacket with gold zippers, blue jeans and blue Timberland boots.She is 5-foot-3, 120 pounds and has brown eyes and blonde hair, police said. She also has a black scar on the right side of her abdomen and a scar on her elbow.Anyone with information about her is asked to contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8274.