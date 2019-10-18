Missing girl, 17, last seen in Pilsen

CHICAGO -- Police are asking the community's help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen in Pilsen on the Southwest Side.Andrea Reyes was last seen Thursday in the area of the 900-block of West Cullerton Street, Chicago police said.She is 5-foot-5, 135 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red jacket.Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.