Missing girl, 17, last seen in Pilsen

Andrea Reyes. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO -- Police are asking the community's help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen in Pilsen on the Southwest Side.

Andrea Reyes was last seen Thursday in the area of the 900-block of West Cullerton Street, Chicago police said.

She is 5-foot-5, 135 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red jacket.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
