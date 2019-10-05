Missing girl, 17, seen in Bronzeville, Englewood

Janyla Moore, 17, went missing Sept. 20, Chicago police said. She was spotted on 35th Street in Bronzeville and 79th Street in Englewood, but has not been returned home.

CHICAGO -- Police are searching for a missing girl who has been spotted in Bronzeville and Englewood on the South Side.

Moore was described as a 5-foot-4, 110-pound girl with brown eyes, black hair and a medium-brown complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and black pants.

Anyone who sees Moore is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8274.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
