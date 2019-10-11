Amber Alert: Missing 3-year-old North Carolina girl found safe

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A 3-year-old girl has been found safe nearly 24 hours after being abducted in Greensboro.

The Greensboro Police Department confirmed that Ahlora Ashanti-Sample Lindiment was found safe Thursday night.

Greenville police did not release any further information on the suspect at this time.

Investigators previously described the suspect who is believed to have abducted the young girl as a black woman in her 20's, who stands 5-foot 6-inches and weighs 135 pounds. The woman had a short ponytail and was wearing a short sleeve black crop top with black pants with tiger print faces on them, a yellow stripe one leg and a white stripe on the other leg, dark flip flops and a gold chain.

She is reported to have taken Ahlora, who was playing outside her apartment at 2411 Phillips Avenue of Greensboro just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Prior to the abduction, people in the area reported that the woman interacted with some children in a suspicious way.

EMBED More News Videos



"Please help. I mean even if you don't want to be known, or you don't want to have your name or anything to do with it, you can always leave an anonymous tip to help us out, to help us find her and make sure she gets home safe."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was also involved in the search for Ahlora.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
greensboromissing girlamber alert
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 injured in drive-by shooting outside Calumet City mall
Chicago police routinely monitor gang funerals
Officer struck by CPD vehicle during chase of alleged armed suspect
Father claims adopted daughter was really adult with dwarfism
Fire at Starbucks in downtown Chicago under investigation
UTMB heart surgeon arrested in child sex crime sting
'Game of Thrones' author reflects on Chicago, Northwestern influence on fantasy series, receives award
Show More
PAWS Chicago opens new animal care center in Englewood
Middle school bullying case explodes on social media
Dan Ryan reopens after police activity shuts down inbound lanes
New player enters negotiating mix as potential CTU strike looms
CTU Strike 2019: Where to find childcare if schools are closed
More TOP STORIES News