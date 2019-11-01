CHICAGO -- A missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Austin on the West Side has been located.
The teen had last been seen Oct. 25 in the 500 block of North Leamington Avenue, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.
Police announced Thursday evening that the girl had been found safe, but did not provide additional details.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Missing girl, 14, last seen in Austin located
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News