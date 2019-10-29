Missing girl, 14, last seen in Austin

CHICAGO -- Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Austin on the West Side.

Lazaria Brewer was last seen Oct. 25 in the 500 block of North Leamington Avenue, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

She is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. It is not known what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information should call Area North SVU detectives at 312-744-8266.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
