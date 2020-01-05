Missing 'high risk' man, 43, last seen in Hyde Park: police

Nicholas Thompson, 43, was last seen Dec. 29 in the vicinity of 79th Street and Stony Island Avenue, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO -- Police are looking for a missing man considered "high risk" who was last seen in Hyde Park on the South Side.

Nicholas Thompson, 43, was last seen Dec. 29 in the vicinity of 79th Street and Stony Island Avenue, Chicago police said. He was wearing a red flannel shirt, red jeans and red shoes.

Thompson frequents the area near the 7100 block of South Jeffery Boulevard in South Shore, police said.

He is 6 feet tall, 175 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information about him is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

