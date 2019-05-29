Missing hiker found dead days after yoga teacher's rescue in Hawaii

This undated image shows a picture of missing hiker Noah Mina who vanished in a Hawaii forest. (Bring Kekai Home)

MAUI, Hawaii -- The hiker who went missing on Maui last week was found dead.

The body of Noah "Kekai" Mina was found early Wednesday morning by a crew of searchers aboard a helicopter.

Mina was found about 300 feet below a fall line in the summit region of Mauna Kahalawai.

The 35-year-old disappeared while hiking in rugged Maui terrain on May 20.

This discovery comes just days after another missing person, Amanda Eller, was found alive on Maui.

Eller went missing May 9 in the Makawao Forest Reserve and was rescued after 17 days in the wild. Eller said she survived on berries, plants, moths, and guavas.

Some of the same rescuers who brought Eller home also helped find Mina. Recovery efforts are currently underway.

Mina's family is asking for privacy but would like to thank the community for their prayers and support.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hawaiisafetysearchsearch and rescuemissing manu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mueller resigns, makes 1st public statement on Russia probe
Woman, 24, shot, killed while holding daughter, 1
Uncle of missing Utah girl charged with murder
Mom of baby found dead got disturbing phone call from dad
Formerly-incarcerated DePaul professor returns to jail to teach college course
Counterfeit bike helmets put you at risk
Uber to ban riders with significantly below average ratings
Show More
Chicago is the 4th best city for hockey fans, report finds
VIDEO: Officer saves 2-year-old from being hit by truck
Ellen opens up about sexual abuse from stepfather
ABC News to host third Democratic presidential debate
Chicago is the 3rd best city for staycations, report finds
More TOP STORIES News