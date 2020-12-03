Still no sign of Chicago hunter in Michigan, 3 weeks later

CEDAR RIVER, Mich. -- A Chicago hunter who disappeared from a Michigan campsite nearly three weeks ago remains missing in the Upper Peninsula.Vladimir Ivanovic, 58, was last seen leaving a tent in Menominee County on Nov. 13, two days before the opening of deer season, authorities said. Two people with him figured he was going to his truck or a cooler at Cedar River North campground.The sheriff's office has advised people to watch for clothing or a body in the Big Cedar River, which flows to Green Bay.Ivanovic's family said he had hunted and camped for years in the same area.Anyone with information can call (906) 863-4441.