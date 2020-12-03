Still no sign of Chicago hunter in Michigan, 3 weeks later

CEDAR RIVER, Mich. -- A Chicago hunter who disappeared from a Michigan campsite nearly three weeks ago remains missing in the Upper Peninsula.

Vladimir Ivanovic, 58, was last seen leaving a tent in Menominee County on Nov. 13, two days before the opening of deer season, authorities said. Two people with him figured he was going to his truck or a cooler at Cedar River North campground.

The sheriff's office has advised people to watch for clothing or a body in the Big Cedar River, which flows to Green Bay.

Ivanovic's family said he had hunted and camped for years in the same area.

Anyone with information can call (906) 863-4441.
