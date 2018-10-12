Missing Indiana boy, 6, believed to be in extreme danger

Bryier Clark Fauquher. (Vermillion County Sheriff's Department )

CLINTON, Ind. (WLS) --
A statewide Silver Alert was issued Friday in Indiana for a 6-year-old boy who was reported missing from the city of Clinton and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Bryier Clark Fauquher was last seen around 6 p.m. Wednesday in Clinton, according to the Vermillion County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's officials did not disclose why he may be in danger, but they did say he may need medical assistance.

Bryier is a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is about 3 ft. 6 in. tall and weighs about 67 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call 911 or the Vermilion County Sheriff's Department at 765-492-3838.

Clinton is about 95 miles west of Indianapolis and about 165 miles south of Chicago.
