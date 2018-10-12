Missing Indiana boy, 6, believed to be in extreme danger

A statewide Silver Alert was issued Friday in Indiana for a 6-year-old boy who was reported missing from the city of Clinton and is believed to be in extreme danger.Bryier Clark Fauquher was last seen around 6 p.m. Wednesday in Clinton, according to the Vermillion County Sheriff's Department.Sheriff's officials did not disclose why he may be in danger, but they did say he may need medical assistance.Bryier is a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is about 3 ft. 6 in. tall and weighs about 67 pounds.Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call 911 or the Vermilion County Sheriff's Department at 765-492-3838.Clinton is about 95 miles west of Indianapolis and about 165 miles south of Chicago.