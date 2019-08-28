Missing Joliet girl found dead in Des Plaines River

A 16-year-old girl reported missing since Sunday from southwest suburban Joliet was found dead Tuesday in the Des Plaines River.Lesly Reynoso was last seen about 4 a.m. Sunday when she was picked up by a teenager who said he dropped her off near I-80 and Briggs Street, according to a missing person flyer posted to Facebook by Joliet Mayor Bob O'Dekirk's office.Officials updated the posts at 6:26 p.m. Tuesday to announce that Reynoso's remains had been found.Illinois State Police Sgt. Jacqueline Cepeda said Reynoso's body was recovered in the river in Joliet. The death investigation is "open and ongoing."The Collins Street Neighborhood Council will hold a candlelight vigil for her at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Spanish Community Center in Joliet at 309 N. Eastern Ave. in Joliet.