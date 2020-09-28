Police search for missing Lake County, Indiana Sheriff's Office K-9

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- Residents in a Northwest Indiana town are being asked to keep an eye out for a missing K-9.The Schererville Police Department posted on social media notifying residents that a Lake County Sheriff's Department K-9 got away from its handler Saturday night and hasn't been seen since.The dog, named Dax, is a Dutch Shepherd wearing a "Sheriff K9" collar.He was last seen near White Hawk Country Club just south of the Pine Island subdivision, according to the post.They ask anyone who sees Dax to call 911. They are also urging people to not try and chase him because they said he will run away.