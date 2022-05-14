missing children

Father returns 4 missing Chicago kids he allegedly hid from mother, family for months, police say

Police cars

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO -- Four children were safely returned by their father after he allegedly hid them from family members in Chicago.

Brian Barajas, 38, was wanted for child abduction after allegedly intentionally hiding the children from his ex-girlfriend, who is the children's mother, since January, Chicago police said.

SEE ALSO | Nonverbal man missing more than a week after release from Lutheran General Hospital

The children, Breneah, 13, Destiny, 11, Jazmyne, 4, and Nathaniel, 2, were safely returned by their father, police said Saturday morning.

Brian Barajas is not in custody.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopchildrenmissing girlmissing boyfamilymissing children
MISSING CHILDREN
1 suspect in California baby kidnapping deported 3 times, DHS says
3-month-old found alive after kidnapping from CA home
Prosecutors identify suspect in disappearance of Madeleine McCann
5-month-old boy missing from South Bend
TOP STORIES
2 children shot, 1 fatally in Skokie apartment shooting, police say
At least 10 killed in mass shooting at supermarket
Upwards of 1K abortion rights demonstrators march through Chicago
Oak Park families' bank accounts drained by mysterious withdrawals
Milwaukee shootings leave 21 shot near NBA gatherings, police say
1 dead after pick-up truck falls off Dan Ryan overpass: ISP
Britney Spears says she has lost her baby early in her pregnancy
Show More
Buckingham Fountain switches on for summer
Nooses hung from trees at Evanston middle school amid student protest
12 shot, 2 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
College finance tips to avoid relying on student loans
Chicago Weather: Brief shower, storm possible Saturday
More TOP STORIES News