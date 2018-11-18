Missing Lyons man found fatally stabbed in trunk of car

A 62-year-old man reported missing earlier this month was found fatally stabbed in the trunk of a car in west suburban Lyons, authorities said Sunday.Paresh Jhobalia was last seen in Downers Grove on Nov. 10. He was reported missing by family members.Authorities obtained a warrant to search the car which was parked near Jhobalia's home in Lyons. They found the body in the trunk.An autopsy determined that he died of "multiple sharp force injuries" and ruled his death a homicide, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.Sunday night, police did not release information about a possible motive or whether a suspect was in custody.Anyone with information is asked to call the Lyons Police Department at 708-447-1225.