Missing man, 30, last seen in Calumet Heights, frequents Chatham, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Police are asking the community for help in finding a missing 30-year-old man who was last seen in Calumet Heights on the South Side.Michael Robinson was last seen Jan. 16 in the area of the 9500-block of South Constance Avenue, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.He suffers from schizophrenia and is known to visit the Chatham neighborhood, police said.He is 6-feet tall, 135 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, police said. He was last seen wearing black high-top Nike shoes, jeans, a red hoodie and a black jacket.Anyone with information is asked to call Area South SVU detectives at 312-747-8274.