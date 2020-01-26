Missing man, 75, last seen at Woodlawn nursing home on South Side, police say

CHICAGO -- Authorities are looking for a missing 75-year-old man who was last seen more than two weeks ago at a nursing home in Woodlawn on the South Side.Samuel Jackson was last seen Jan. 8 at the Parkshore Estates, 6125 S. Kenwood Ave., according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.Jackson is described as a 6-foot-2, 175-pound man with brown eyes and black hair, police said. He has been known to frequent the area near the 5500 block of South Paulina Street in Englewood.Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.