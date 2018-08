An elderly man was reported missing from the River West neighborhood, police said.Thomas Gladwin, 75, was last seen in the 700 block of North Green Street. Gladwin stands 6 ft. 1 in. tall, is mostly bald with gray hair on the sides of his head and was last seen wearing an orange shirt and black shorts. Police said Gladwin may be mentally confused and in need of medical attention.Anyone with information or who locates Gladwin is asked to call 911 or 312-747-8380.