Family offering $10k for information on missing University of Chicago student Diwen Fan

CHICAGO -- The family of a missing University of Chicago student is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone with information leading to his location.Diwen Fan, 20, left his university dorm room on May 5 and has not been heard from since, according to the family's lawyer, Yilun Hu, of Haung & Hu PC law firm. Fan's family lives in Beijing but brought in the firm to help find their son.Hu said there was no indication Fan had an "unsatisfactory academic record," still his parents released the following statement telling the college sophomore not to be frustrated by things out of his control."Your parents know that you had tried your best in school and they really appreciate all the hard work you putted in for yourself and for your family," the statement read. "However, life is more than just being enrolled in a fine institution or accomplishing good grade; perseverance, resilience, and determination are the qualities we cherish. There is not a single task in your life that cannot be resolved, but the key is to always have an optimistic mentality."Fan was wearing a pair of black frame glasses and carrying a black backpack with an "Edison" label on the back when he last left his dorm.The family found a ticket under Fan's name from Chicago to San Antonio, but it is unclear if he used it, Hu said.Hu said Fan's disappearance has marked a difficult time for both his family and the entire Chinese American community in Chicago."Diwen, we are here for you. We can talk you through whatever help you need, pass a message for you, and help you stay safe. Please reach out when you are ready," Hu wrote.The University of Chicago is working with police and Fan's family to help in the investigation."Our thoughts are with Diwen and his family and we hope for his safe return," spokesman Gerald McSwiggan wrote in a statement.The family has offered a $10,000 reward for anyone with information leading to Fan. They have asked anyone with tips, big or small, to 312-782-2090 or email ewei@huang-hu.com.