16-year-old asylum-seeker missing from West Loop found safe: CPD

Sun-Times Media Wire
Wednesday, January 31, 2024 3:55PM
CHICAGO -- A 16-year-old asylum-seeker who was last seen in the West Loop over the weekend was found safe, Chicago police announced Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson with the police department didn't disclose where Chiquinquira Iwa-Ruiz was found or who she was found by, but said she was "located safely."

Iwa-Ruiz was previously last seen on a CTA bus at Ashland Avenue near West Lake Street on Saturday.

No other information was available.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2024.)

