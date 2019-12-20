Missing mom, 11-month-old return home safe to West Humboldt Park: police

CHICAGO -- An 11-month-old girl and her mother have returned "safe and sound" to their West Humboldt Park home, police said Thursday.Valisia Lee was last seen with her mother, 27-year-old Valisia Jefferson, on Dec. 9 in the 900 block of North Kedvale Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.Thursday afternoon, police said the pair were located safely, but did not provide additional information.