Missing monkey stolen from Florida zoo in danger, officials say

EMBED </>More Videos

A monkey is missing after being stolen from a Florida zoo. (Police say a monkey that looks exactly like this one was stolen from the Palm Beach Zoo)

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida --
A zoo in Florida is desperate to track down a missing monkey.

Officials say Kali, the 12 year old Goeldi monkey, was stolen when someone broke into the Palm Beach Zoo, and is in danger.

Kali was last seen when the zoo closed on Sunday evening, around 6 p.m.

Download the ABC7 Chicago News App

The Goeldi monkey species is popular on the illegal pet trade and can be valued at over $10,000.

Kali weighs one pound and has anti-inflammatory issues, is on a special diet and needs medication.

The zoo is looking to offer a reward for the safe return of the monkey.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
monkeyzooanimalu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Blowing snow leads to spinouts, crashes across area
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Cmdr. Paul Bauer remembered 1 year after death
CPS teacher charged with sexually abusing former student in Skokie
College student found dead with her suspected kidnapper
Paramedics push patient nearly a mile up icy hill after ambulance gets stuck
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Delphi, Indiana murders: 2 years later, lead investigator updates case
Show More
Cubs launching Marquee Sports Network in 2020
Retired correctional officer dies after Hazel Crest beating, robbery
Worker stabbed in robbery at River North gas station
Rare leopard photographed for the first time in more than 100 years
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
More News