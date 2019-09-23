Missing New Jersey teenager Aviana Weaver found safe, police say

By
WESTAMPTON, New Jersey -- A missing New Jersey teen whose mom suspected she may be a victim of human trafficking has been found safe, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

Authorities say Aviana Weaver was found safe in Philadelphia on Monday.

Aviana's mother, Angelica Scarlett, says her daughter left their Westampton home on September 11 and said she was going to a friend's house but never returned. She believed her daughter is the victim of human trafficking.

"We've seen photos of her on human trafficking websites, so we do have proof that she is in danger and something bad has happened to her. This is completely out of character for her," Scarlett told Action News Sunday night.

Aviana's search is gaining national attention thanks to social media. Several celebrities have posted messages using the hashtag #bringavianahome.

Aviana is in the process of being reunited with her family.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseynew jersey newshuman traffickingu.s. & worldmissing woman
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in shootings of CPD officer, woman
Man fatally shot in Logan Square attempted carjacking
Man jumps in front of train while holding daughter, police say
26 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
2-year-old boy and father, subjects of Amber Alert, found dead in Tuolumne Co.
Judge to determine fate of Ernie Banks' estate
2-year-old dies after falling out high-rise building window
Show More
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Airbnb, NAACP launch expanded homesharing program to communities of color
Measles Returns: Investigating Vaccination Rates
Lincoln Park Zoo holds active threat training drill
More than 80 residents rescued from burning senior living center
More TOP STORIES News