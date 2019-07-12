Missing Ohio teen last seen in Michigan visiting a friend, $10K reward offered

Police are searching for an Ohio honor roll student who disappeared after leaving a family event in Michigan.A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the location of 18-year-old Heavenly Sloan.Her family distributed flyers in Van Buren Township in Michigan where Sloan stopped to visit a friend on her way home to Middletown, Ohio.In a surveillance picture she appears to leave alone in her car early Sunday morning. Her parents said she hasn't contacted either of them, posted on social media, or used her credit card since then."My daughter, she's a good kid. She's a good kid, she's a bright kid, she's smart, honor roll student, loves working with people. Her hobbies was basically helping others," said Sloan's mother Lacrisha Crawford.Sloan's license plate was spotted in Georgia but her family said she doesn't know anyone there.