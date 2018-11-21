Missing Ohio woman last seen at O'Hare Airport

Nimra Imtiaz.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
An Ohio woman is missing after her husband said she never made it home on a flight from O'Hare Airport.

Nimra Imtiaz was last seen on Monday. Police said she made it to the airport, but never boarded a plane.

Imtiaz was wearing a white dress with a multi-colored vest and two black and gold jackets. The 22-year-old is described by police as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area North Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing womanChicagoOhio
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Community mourns fallen CPD Officer Samuel Jimenez
Thanksgiving Travel Guide 2018: Best, worst times for drivers
Police looking for 3 who may have information on Robbins bar shooting
Colts Neck mansion fire: 2 kids, 2 adults dead in arson fire at NJ mansion
Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy and cold Wednesday
Slain Mercy Hospital doctor was 'simply the best,' colleague says
Father: Slain pharmacy resident was 'best and brightest star'
Mercy Hospital shooter shot himself, but killed by police bullet
Show More
Mercy Hospital gunman: What we know
Sofia Sanchez's journey from heart failure to health
Missing teacher found shot to death on dirt road, Mexican officials say
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
More News