Missing Ohio woman last seen at O'Hare Airport

An Ohio woman is missing after her husband said she never made it home on a flight from O'Hare Airport.Nimra Imtiaz was last seen on Monday. Police said she made it to the airport, but never boarded a plane.Imtiaz was wearing a white dress with a multi-colored vest and two black and gold jackets. The 22-year-old is described by police as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area North Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.