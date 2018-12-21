Woman, 88, missing from Palos Heights after calling daughter to say she was lost found safe

An 88-year-old woman who was missing from southwest suburban Palos Heights has been found.

Delores Eriksen left the 6200 block of West 129th Street in Palos Park on Thursday morning headed for Evergreen Park. About 3:45 p.m., she called her daughter and told her she was lost - she said she was possibly in Indiana but was not sure, according to an alert from the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

She has since been located safely, the sheriff's office said Friday afternoon. Further details were not provided.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
