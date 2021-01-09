Boeing plane goes missing in Indonesia

Sriwijaya Air flight #SJ182 lost more than 10.000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta.https://t.co/fNZqlIR2dz pic.twitter.com/MAVfbj73YN — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 9, 2021

A passenger airplane has gone missing in Indonesia."Sriwijaya Air flight #SJ182 lost more than 10.000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta," Flightradar tweeted Saturday morning.They added that the flight was operated by a Boeing 737-500 "classic" with registration number PK-CLC (MSN 27323).The first flight for this aircraft was in May 1994. It is 26 years old.Flightradar said the ADS-B signal from flight #SJ182 was lost at 07:40:27 UTC time.The flight was en route from Jakarta to Pontianak in Indonesia."We are aware of media reports from Jakarta, and are closely monitoring the situation," Boeing said in a statement. "We are working to gather more information."The Ministry of Transportation office in Jakarta confirmed to ABC News that the flight lost contact at 2:40 p.m. local time after departing from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta.ABC News confirmed 62 people were on board: 56 passengers and six crew members.The highest altitude it reached was 10,900 feet and the last altitude recorded was 250 feet.A search for the plane is now starting and the situation is under investigation.Overall, no problematic weather has been reported Saturday in the Indonesia. Satellite imagery over the Java Sea, north of Jakarta, shows no notable weather concerns where the plane lost contact with the radar. While there were some thunderstorms in the broader region, such weather is common in the area.