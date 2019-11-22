Missing Portage, Ind. woman found dead from gunshot wounds in Gary

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A woman missing from Portage, Ind. who police said was meeting someone to buy marijuana was found dead in an abandoned school in Gary Thursday, authorities said.The Lake County (Ind.) Coroner's Office said 27-year-old Adriana Saucedo was found dead at the closed Norton Elementary School in the 1500-block of Harrison Boulevard in Gary. The coroner said she died from gunshot wounds.Portage police said a missing person alert was issued after Saucedo did not show up for work Wednesday. Investigators said that she had met someone on Facebook and she agreed to meet him last Tuesday so he could take her to an unknown location to buy marijuana.A dark-colored sedan arrived at her Portage home at about 7 p.m. Tuesday and Saucedo left in the vehicle, police said. Saucedo sent a Facebook message about 15 minutes later saying that she and the person she was with would be stopping for gas, police said.