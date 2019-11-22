Missing Portage, Ind. woman found dead from gunshot wounds in Gary

Adriana Saucedo. (Portage police)

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A woman missing from Portage, Ind. who police said was meeting someone to buy marijuana was found dead in an abandoned school in Gary Thursday, authorities said.

The Lake County (Ind.) Coroner's Office said 27-year-old Adriana Saucedo was found dead at the closed Norton Elementary School in the 1500-block of Harrison Boulevard in Gary. The coroner said she died from gunshot wounds.

Portage police said a missing person alert was issued after Saucedo did not show up for work Wednesday. Investigators said that she had met someone on Facebook and she agreed to meet him last Tuesday so he could take her to an unknown location to buy marijuana.

A dark-colored sedan arrived at her Portage home at about 7 p.m. Tuesday and Saucedo left in the vehicle, police said. Saucedo sent a Facebook message about 15 minutes later saying that she and the person she was with would be stopping for gas, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garyportagewoman killed
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman's body found in burning car in Andersonville
Mother of Naperville student targeted in racist Craigslist ad speaks out
Puppy loses ear after grooming appointment at Petco
US Census 2020: Myths and scams you should know
Woman rescues girl, 4, as train barrels toward them in west suburb
Dog caught on video driving car for an hour
Man fatally struck on Lake Shore Drive in Uptown, police say
Show More
City to light Christmas tree in Millennium Park Friday
Boy, 13, fatally struck by vehicle in South Chicago ID'd
Judge orders DNA testing in Alabama teen's disappearance
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny but chilly Friday
Victoria's Secret is canceling its fashion show
More TOP STORIES News