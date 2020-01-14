Missing Schaumburg woman found dead inside trunk of car in West Garfield Park

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman reported missing from Schaumburg was found dead Monday night inside the trunk of a car in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Sureel Dabawala had been reported missing by her family on January 1 after they grew concerned that she'd failed to return home to the family's northwest suburban residence on December 30.

Police classified her as an endangered person because of an undisclosed medical condition her family said she had.

According to coworkers, Dabawala was a technician who worked at a Schaumburg medical center managed by her father, who is a doctor.

Schaumburg police had said Dabawala was known to visit Chicago and neighboring suburbs. She was last seen driving the Lexus she was found in.

Chicago police were called to the 200-block of North Kilpatrick Avenue on the city's West Side Monday night by private investigators hired by the missing woman's family to find her.

After they found her white 2011 Lexus sedan parked in the area, Dabawala's body was discovered in the trunk, wrapped in a blanket.

Chicago police have taken a lead role in the investigation as they await results from an autopsy scheduled for Wednesday.
.
Chicago detectives said they are looking for surveillance cameras in the area that may provide more clues in the investigation.

Anyone who has information on Dabawala that may assist in this investigation, is requested to contact the Chicago Police Department or the Schaumburg Police Department Investigations at 847.882.3534.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
schaumburgchicagowest garfield parkmissing woman
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Bears move training camp back to Halas Hall
Aurora man killed in hit-and-run crash identified
Suspect fatally shot in shootout with Gary police killed woman at Merrillville hotel, police say
DUI charge dropped against retired priest accused in fatal Orland Park hit-and-run
Nik Wallenda to attempt highwire walk across active volcano
Winter Weather Advisory issued for possible freezing drizzle
Trump supporters line up overnight for Milwaukee rally
Show More
Woman sues American Airlines claiming employee sent her creepy texts
Teachers strike date set for 4 south suburban high schools
Serial killer suspected in 1976 DuPage Co. cold case murder, authorities say
Chicago woman with rare condition shares how blood donations helped save her life
Man, 77, found dead after SW Side house fire
More TOP STORIES News