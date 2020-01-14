Missing Schaumburg woman found dead inside trunk of car in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman reported missing from Schaumburg was found dead Monday night inside the trunk of a car in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.Sureel Dabawala, 34, was reported missing on January 1 after police said she failed to return home.Police said she was found dead inside the trunk of a parked 2011 Lexus sedan in the 200-block of North Kilpatrick Avenue at about 8:34 p.m. Dabawala was last seen driving in a 2011 Lexus.Police said they are conducting a death investigation. Area North detectives are investigating.