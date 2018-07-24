CHICAGO (WLS) --A 22-year-old Special Olympics chaperone from Bangladesh who was reported missing last week from Chicago may have planned to stay in the U.S.
Rezwanul Haque, who is on the autism spectrum and does not speak English, was last seen getting into an SUV at 5 p.m. Thursday in the 100-block of East Delaware Place near his Gold Coast hotel.
Haque and other Special Olympians were in Chicago last week to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the games.
Anne Burke, one of the leading forces behind the Special Olympics since its beginning, said Haque is very high functioning and it appears he had a plan to stay.
"He's made contact with people on the North Side and he's been in Ohio. He's an adult there's no criminal conduct. The case is still open with the Chicago Police department but he does not want to be contacted," Burke said Tuesday.
Haque also took his money and ID with him.
"It is a little more of a relief for me, but anybody involved with Special Olympics, we are very concerned they are here in our country and we want to make sure everything is okay for them," Burke said.
Haque had traveled to Chicago with his soccer team and his disappearance sparked Chicago police to issue a High Risk Missing Person Alert.
Local Bangladeshi Americans and the Honorary Consul of Bangladesh were asked to help find Haque. They said he called a teammate Sunday morning to say he was at a mosque near the O'Hare and wanted to be picked up. But they could find him.
"I went Sunday, almost four hours, place to place, to find this guy and I couldn't find him," said Monir Choudhury, Honorary Consul of Bangladesh, Chicago.
Local leaders in the Bangladeshi American community understand why the young man might want to stay in the U.S., but would like to hear from someone who has seen Haque or Haque himself. They want to make sure he is not being negatively influenced and that he is OK.
"We are trying to make sure he is safe, not involved with any criminal peoples. This is the most important thing," said Mohammad Shamsul Islam, of the Bangladesh Association of Greater Chicagoland.
Haque is described as a South Asian man, 5 ft. 8 in. tall and 160 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a blue hat with "USA" on front, a blue polo shirt with "Bangladesh" written in red lettering on the back, black pants and white gym shoes. He had a light grey and red colored backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the CPD's Area Central Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380.