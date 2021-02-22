K-9 team helps locate missing teen with autism in Gary

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A missing teenage girl with autism is safe after a K-9 team helped track her down early Saturday morning in Northwest Indiana.Gary police officers responded and began a search for the girl, but were unable to find her. That's when they called in off-duty Gary Corporal Brown and his K-9 Koba to try and track her down.Once the pair got a scent sample for the teen, Koba was on her trail and found the girl a short time later in the 600-block of 48th Avenue.She was not wearing any shoes, socks or a coat.The teen was taken to a hospital for treatment.Officials said if it were not for the actions of Corporal Brown, K-9 Koba and other Gary officers on the scene, the outcome could have been tragically different.