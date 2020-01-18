missing teenager

Missing Englewood teen last seen going to go to school on South Side

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are asking for help locating a 14-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Englewood on the South Side.

Lativia "Tivi" Johnson was last seen about 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 7200 block of South Marshfield Avenue, leaving to go to school, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Johnson is 5-foot-7, between 110 and 120 pounds, with brown eyes, has blonde and brown hair and a medium-brown complexion, police said.

She was last seen wearing a yellow puffer jacket, beige pants, a navy-blue shirt, tan boots and her hair was pulled back into a ponytail, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8380.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoenglewoodmissing girlmissing teenager
MISSING TEENAGER
19-year-old ex-Marine arrested in the murder of 16-year-old girl
Girl, 14, missing from Homan Square: police
Boy, 13, missing from Near North Side: CPD
Boy, 14, missing from Little Village found safe: Police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Winter storm dumps several inches of snow on Chicago area
Girl, 17, killed in Englewood shooting ID'd: ME
2 brothers among 5 recovering after being shot at West Side barbershop
2nd man charged after 13 shot at Englewood memorial: police
Driver in McHenry Starbucks crash that injured 5 had medical emergency, police say
Court to review law requiring employer-provided health care to pay for birth control
Grandfather leaned out window before toddler fell to death
Show More
Women's March Chicago brings renewed purpose through 'gallery of issues'
Suspect ID'd after hidden camera found in Northfield school, police say
New US school lunch proposal could mean more pizza, less fruit
Source: DHS file on murder suspect reads like a 'horror show'
I-Team: Don't be fooled by Apple iCloud phone scams
More TOP STORIES News