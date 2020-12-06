Chicago man charged with sex trafficking missing 14-year-old girl

CHICAGO -- A 14-year-old missing girl was found with a Chicago man who is now accused of forcing her to engage in prostitution.Etheridge Nealy, 37, is charged with felony trafficking of persons, promoting prostitution and involuntary servitude, the Cook County sheriff's office said.An investigation into the missing teen was opened on Nov. 6, the sheriff's office said. On Tuesday, officers found the girl and Nealy in a vehicle parked in the 8200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.Nealy allegedly told detectives that he rented motel rooms for the girl to engage in prostitution and provided transportation to calls, the sheriff's office said.Nealy appeared in court Saturday where he was ordered held on $150,000 bail.