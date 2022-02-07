Missing teen last seen at Chicago's Midway Airport to board flight back to Mexico, family says

Carlos Cisneros, 16, was last seen at Chicago's Midway Airport on February 4, according to his family. He has not been heard from since.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy is missing after he was last seen Friday at Chicago's Midway Airport, according to police.Family said they dropped Carlos Cisneros off at Midway Airport around 11 a.m. Friday to catch a flight back to Aguascalientes, Mexico. However, police said he was last seen leaving the airport in the 5700-block of S. Cicero Ave.Police also said last contact from Cisneros was at 10:10 p.m. Friday. His cell phone allegedly last pinged at 10:37 p.m. near 64th Street and St. Louis Avenue in West Lawn, according to family.He has not been heard from since.Cisneros is described as a 6-foot Hispanic male, weighing 125 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes with a medium completion. He was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans and white gyms shoes. He also is known to wear black glasses.Cisneros was in Chicago visiting his mother and other relatives in the Crestwood area, according to family.Anyone with information is asked to call police.