missing teenager

Missing teen last seen at Chicago's Midway Airport to board flight back to Mexico, family says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Missing teen last seen at Chicago's Midway Airport to board flight back to Mexico, family says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy is missing after he was last seen Friday at Chicago's Midway Airport, according to police.

Family said they dropped Carlos Cisneros off at Midway Airport around 11 a.m. Friday to catch a flight back to Aguascalientes, Mexico. However, police said he was last seen leaving the airport in the 5700-block of S. Cicero Ave.

Police also said last contact from Cisneros was at 10:10 p.m. Friday. His cell phone allegedly last pinged at 10:37 p.m. near 64th Street and St. Louis Avenue in West Lawn, according to family.

He has not been heard from since.

Carlos Cisneros, 16, was last seen at Chicago's Midway Airport on February 4, according to his family. He has not been heard from since.



Cisneros is described as a 6-foot Hispanic male, weighing 125 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes with a medium completion. He was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans and white gyms shoes. He also is known to wear black glasses.

Cisneros was in Chicago visiting his mother and other relatives in the Crestwood area, according to family.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomidway airportmissing manu.s. & worldmissing manmissing teenagermidway airportchicago police departmentmissing person
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING TEENAGER
Siblings, 12 and 14, missing from Gage Park found: CPD
2 teens last seen at Amundsen HS found: CPD
Missing girl found in NY; mother accused of assault, neglect
Kidnapped North Carolina teen rescued thanks to viral TikTok signal
TOP STORIES
IL school mask mandate ruling puts districts on spot to enforce
Ottawa declares state of emergency over truck convoy protests
CDC releases new guidance for some to get additional booster shot
5 tax changes that can boost your refund this year
18 rescued from Lake Erie ice floe
Couple rescued from Sierra cabin after being snowed in for weeks
Favorite Valentine's Day candies by state
Show More
2 cruise ships anchored in Bahamas after fleeing to avoid US warrant
National museum seeks photos from Disney Parks for future project
Massive Bartlett warehouse fire continues burning for 4th day
20 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Chicago Black Restaurant Week highlights Black-owned businesses
More TOP STORIES News