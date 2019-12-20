Missing teenager from South Elgin is located

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. -- A 17-year-old girl reported missing from west suburban South Elgin has been located, police said Friday.Delaney Miller was last seen about 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at her residence in the 1200-block of Sandhurst Lane, according to a missing person alert from South Elgin police.Police said Friday morning that Miller had been located. Additional details were not released.