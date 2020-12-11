Missing boy, 2, reunited with guardian, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 2-year-old boy who Chicago police say was abducted by his biological mother on Chicago's West Side has been reunited with his legal guardian.The boy was last seen in the 900-block of North Massasoit Street on December 10 at 8:22 p.m. Chicago police said his mother took the boy from his legal guardian without authority.Police said he was not believed to be in any danger at this time.Smith was later located and turned over to police. He was then reunited with his legal guardian.