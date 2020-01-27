missing person

Missing Humboldt Park woman, 40, last seen dropped off by husband at O'Hare airport: Police

CHICAGO -- A 40-year-old Humboldt Park woman was reported missing after being dropped off at an airport.

Lauren Plumley was last seen by her husband at O'Hare International Airport about 6 a.m. Jan. 25, Chicago police said. Investigators aren't sure if she boarded a flight.

She is 5-foot-10, 150 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black down jacket, jeans and winter boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North SVU detectives at 312-744-8266.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
