Missing woman, 77, last seen in Pilsen

CHICAGO (WLS) --A 77-year-old woman who Chicago police classified as a "high-risk" missing person, was last seen Thursday on the city's Southwest Side.
Carmen Santoyo was last seen near West 16th Street and South Racine Avenue in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood, police said.
She is 5 ft. 4 in. tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She has gray hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion. Police said she was wearing a long-sleeve, "Betty Boop" top and green Army-style pants when she disappeared.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact Area Central SUV detectives at 312-747-8380.