Missing woman, 77, last seen in Pilsen

A 77-year-old woman who Chicago police classified as a "high-risk" missing person, was last seen Thursday on the city's Southwest Side.Carmen Santoyo was last seen near West 16th Street and South Racine Avenue in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood, police said.She is 5 ft. 4 in. tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She has gray hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion. Police said she was wearing a long-sleeve, "Betty Boop" top and green Army-style pants when she disappeared.Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact Area Central SUV detectives at 312-747-8380.