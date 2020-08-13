Chicago woman missing from Back of the Yards found dead in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO -- A 35-year-old woman who was reported missing from Back of the Yards was found dead Saturday in Humboldt Park.Yormary Velez-Pagan had last been seen a day earlier in the 4700 block of South Wood Street, Chicago police said.About 4:45 a.m. Saturday, officers found a 35-year-old woman sitting on the floor of a home in the 1100 block of North Pulaski Road, police said. She was unresponsive and pronounced dead on the scene.The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the woman as Velez-Pagan.An autopsy to determine the cause of death is pending. Area Four detectives are investigating.