Missing Schaumburg woman found dead inside trunk of car in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman reported missing from Schaumburg was found dead Monday night inside the trunk of a car in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.Sureel Dabawala had been reported missing by her family on January 1 after they grew concerned that she'd failed to return home to the family's northwest suburban residence on December 30.Police classified her as an endangered person because of an undisclosed medical condition her family said she had.According to coworkers, Dabawala was a technician who worked at a Schaumburg medical center managed by her father, who is a doctor.Schaumburg police had said Dabawala was known to visit Chicago and neighboring suburbs. She was last seen driving the Lexus she was found in.Chicago police were called to the 200-block of North Kilpatrick Avenue on the city's West Side Monday night by private investigators hired by the missing woman's family to find her.After they found her white 2011 Lexus sedan parked in the area, Dabawala's body was discovered in the trunk, wrapped in a blanket.Chicago police have taken a lead role in the investigation as they await results from an autopsy scheduled for Wednesday.Chicago detectives said they are looking for surveillance cameras in the area that may provide more clues in the investigation.Anyone who has information on Dabawala that may assist in this investigation, is requested to contact the Chicago Police Department or the Schaumburg Police Department Investigations at 847.882.3534.