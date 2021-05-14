manhunt

Yale shooting: MIT student accused in Chicago man's murder arrested in Alabama

'Red Notice' issued for MIT student accused in Chicago man's CT death

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The suspect wanted for the murder of a Yale University student from Chicago earlier this year, who had been on the run for months, was arrested in Alabama, a U.S. marshal told ABC News Friday.

Qinxuan Pan, 29, is facing murder and second-degree larceny charges in the death of Kevin Jiang, a second-year Master's student at Yale, who was shot and killed in February in New Haven, Connecticut.

New Haven police named Pan as a person of interest in the case Feb. 10. The search was expanded nationwide on March 1.

U.S. Marshals had secured an international warrant for Pan; Interpol issued a "Red Notice" last month, ABC News reported.

The notice is defined as "a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action."

Previously, police said Pan was believed to be in the Atlanta area.

ABC News contributed to this report.

