Yale shooting: MIT student accused in Chicago man's murder arrested in Alabama

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The suspect wanted for the murder of a Yale University student from Chicago earlier this year, who had been on the run for months, was arrested in Alabama, a U.S. marshal told ABC News Friday.Qinxuan Pan, 29, is facing murder and second-degree larceny charges in the death of Kevin Jiang, a second-year Master's student at Yale, who was shot and killed in February in New Haven, Connecticut.New Haven police named Pan as a person of interest in the case Feb. 10. The search was expanded nationwide on March 1.U.S. Marshals had; Interpol issued a "Red Notice" last month,The notice is defined as "a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action."Previously, police said Pan was believed to be in the Atlanta area.