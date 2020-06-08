Former presidential candidate, Mitt Romney becomes first Republican senator to march in protest

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney marched in a protest against police mistreatment of minorities in the nation's capital, making him the first Republican senator to do so.Romney, who represents Utah, posted a tweet showing him wearing a mask as he walked with Black Lives Matter protesters in Washington on Sunday. bove the photo he wrote: Black Lives Matter.On Saturday, Romney tweeted a photo of his father, George, who was the governor of Michigan from 1963 to 1969, marching with civil rights protesters in the 1960s in a Detroit suburb.Above the photo, Mitt Romney wrote: "This is my father, George Romney, participating in a Civil Rights march in the Detroit suburbs during the late 1960s - "Force alone will not eliminate riots," he said. "We must eliminate the problems from which they stem."