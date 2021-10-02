Body believed to be missing 19-year-old Miya Marcano found, Florida sheriff says

EMBED <>More Videos

Florida woman Miya Marcano, 19, still missing after man found dead

Authorities in Florida have discovered a body believed to be missing 19-year-old Miya Marcano, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said in a news conference Saturday.

Detectives have notified Marcano's family, Mina said, but authorities are still waiting for an official identification to be made by the medical examiner. A purse with Marcano's identification was located near the body, he said.

"Everyone wanted this outcome to be different," Mina said.

Marcano had been missing since September 24, when she was last seen at the Arden Villas Luxury Apartments in Orlando where she lived and worked, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators found the body while searching the area near the Tymber Skan on the Lake apartments in Orange County Saturday, Mina said. According to the sheriff, cell phone records indicated Armando Manuel Caballero, a person of interest in the case, was "in or near" the apartments for about 20 minutes the evening Marcano was reported missing.

Authorities believed Caballero -- who was found dead of an apparent suicide on September 27 -- had accessed Marcano's apartment without her permission, Mina previously said. An arrest warrant had been issued for Caballero for burglary.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

Gabby Petito case: New bodycam footage released, FBI takes items from Brian Laundrie's home
EMBED More News Videos

Victor Oquendo reports on the search for Brian Laundrie in the Gabby Petito case.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridasearchu.s. & worldmissing womanmissing person
TOP STORIES
Illinois State Police trooper shot on Dan Ryan dies
Radio host Eric Ferguson accused of sexual misconduct by 2nd co-worker
NM man charged in River North condo building stabbing: CPD
'Fake heiress' Anna Sorokin details life after prison in ABC interview
New Mexican restaurant opens in Oak Brook, featuring Tex-Mex cuisine
Young teen almost hits students during WI police chase: Video
Historic increase in SNAP benefits starts in October
Show More
Apple Fest Chicago: Fall festival returns to Lincoln Square
California family of 3 found dead while vacationing in Mexico
Gold Coast stabbing leaves man, 32, critically hurt: CPD
Sen. Durbin reveals he saw driver firing gun on DuSable Lake Shore Dr.
Man told he owes money after returning unemployment he didn't file for
More TOP STORIES News